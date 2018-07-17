Home Business Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growth
Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growth
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growth

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growth

now playing

Minister calls for women involvement in conflict resolution

Beans-Export-TVCNews
now playing

UNIDO to commence export of Nigerian dried beans

UNIDO-TVC
now playing

UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries

now playing

UNIDO to assist 500,000 Nigerian SMEs with skills

now playing

Nigeria on its way out of recession - Udo Udoma

Image result for Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growthNigeria is set to partner with Japan and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation to boost socio-economic and sustainable growth.

This was disclosed by Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma in a meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Japan, Yukata Kikuta, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Managing Director, Phillippe Scholtes.

Udoma says Nigeria is ready to work with local and foreign development partners to achieve the change agenda.

He added that the organisation’s programmes are in line with the objectives of the economic recovery and growth plan developed to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Related Posts

Minister calls for women involvement in conflict resolution

TVCN 0
Beans-Export-TVCNews

UNIDO to commence export of Nigerian dried beans

TVCN 0
UNIDO-TVC

UNIDO makes case for right policies to help industries

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies