Nigeria to partner Japan, UNIDO to boost growth

Nigeria is set to partner with Japan and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation to boost socio-economic and sustainable growth.

This was disclosed by Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma in a meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Japan, Yukata Kikuta, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Managing Director, Phillippe Scholtes.

Udoma says Nigeria is ready to work with local and foreign development partners to achieve the change agenda.

He added that the organisation’s programmes are in line with the objectives of the economic recovery and growth plan developed to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.

