Nigerian coaches back Salisu Yusuf

The Nigeria Football Coaches Association have pledged their support for Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf who insists that he is innocent in bribery allegations after he was caught on camera taking cash from men posing as football agents.

The footage captured by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in September 2017 – and has been broadcast for the first time by BBC Africa Eye.

In the video, the chief coach of the Super Eagles, and first assistant during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, appeared to have recieved $1000, (N360,000) to pick two players for the 2018 CHAN championship.

He was further promised 15% by the men posing as football agents of the players once they are able to seal a deal abroad.

The association according to a communique signed by it’s chairman, Ladan Bosso, who is also the head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League club, FC Ifeanyiubah said they do not believe the coach should be held liable for any wrongdoing even though they respect the FIFA code of ethics.

The association also stated that Yusuf has debunked the allegation against him.

Share this: Tweet



