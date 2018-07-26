Home Football Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu’s alleged bribery Scandal – Ikpeba
Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu’s alleged bribery Scandal – Ikpeba
Football
Sports
0

Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu’s alleged bribery Scandal – Ikpeba

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu’s alleged bribery Scandal – Ikpeba

now playing

Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop

now playing

After World Cup poor outing, Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019

now playing

Tears flow as Nigeria crash out of 2018 World Cup

now playing

Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over victory

now playing

Ahmed Musa fires Nigeria to victory

Image result for Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu's alleged bribery case - IkpebaEx-international, Victor Ikpeba has admonished all Nigerian coaches to learn from the sad bribery scandal involving Super Eagles Chief coach, Salisu Yusuf.

Known to be in charge of the Home-based Eagles, Salisu was caught on camera receiving money from two men pretending to act like Football agents.

In the short video clip, Salisu was been told to select two of their players for the CHAN tournament in order to get a good deal abroad.

Ikpeba who wrote on his Twitter handle his shocked at what happened to Salisu Yusuf and that this should be a lesson to all other indigenous coaches.

Related Posts

Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop

TVCN 0

After World Cup poor outing, Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019

TVCN 0

Tears flow as Nigeria crash out of 2018 World Cup

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies