Nigerian coaches should learn from Salisu’s alleged bribery Scandal – Ikpeba

Ex-international, Victor Ikpeba has admonished all Nigerian coaches to learn from the sad bribery scandal involving Super Eagles Chief coach, Salisu Yusuf.

Known to be in charge of the Home-based Eagles, Salisu was caught on camera receiving money from two men pretending to act like Football agents.

In the short video clip, Salisu was been told to select two of their players for the CHAN tournament in order to get a good deal abroad.

Ikpeba who wrote on his Twitter handle his shocked at what happened to Salisu Yusuf and that this should be a lesson to all other indigenous coaches.

