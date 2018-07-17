Nigerians insist on ban of daytime movement of heavy duty vehicles

Many Nigerians are still calling on the three tiers of Government, to ensure the implementation of a ban on heavy duty vehicles during the daytime.

Some say even if it is for the sake of children who move to and from their schools during the day, the step must be urgently taken, to give the people a sense of safety.

TVC’s Jacqueline Ogoh, reports that Nigerians say they don’t want to see on the roads heavy duty vehicles moving alongside cars and buses, filled with human lives, at daytime.

When these vehicles, which have become scary to many move, they go with what seems like desperation to take out anything, on their path.

The Otedola tanker explosion may have come and gone, but not without leaving many lessons that must be learnt from and used for the safety of lives and property.

Just after the rubbles were cleared from the scene of the explosion, tankers like this one, with worn out tyres, carrying inflamables, began passing through the route again. Not so psychologically good for those that lost their loved ones.

Nigerians are expecting the federal, state, local and legislative arms of government, to implement strong decisions against the daytime movement of heavy duty vehicles, as well as other threats to lives and property.

Share this: Tweet



