Nigerians should ask questions about the polity – Otitoju

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to empathise with the plight of many Nigerians and deliver the dividends of democracy as promised during the 2014-2015 electioneering campaigns.

Speaking at the Prestige International MAGAZINE award and lecture, awardees enjoined Nigerians to not be apolitical come 2019.

Sarah Ayeku who was at the event reports that ”Dividends of democracy in an unstable economy, the way forward”, formed the fulcrum of discourse at the 2nd prestige international MAGAZINE award and lecture in Lagos.

Delivering a lecture on the dividends of democracy and how Nigeria seems to be failing to grow from its nascent state of democracy, Head of News, TVC, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju decried the poor condition of workers in some states.

He further charged Nigerians to ask the right questions about the polity as the 2019 elections approach. For this public affairs analyst, Nigeria needs no new legislation but a functional system.

Organiser and publisher of the magazine, Wale Abiodun, who highlighted the importance of honouring outstanding organisations and individuals, explained that the organisers chose the topic because of the happenings across the country.

The takeaway from the awards of excellence given to outstanding individuals and corporate organisations and the unveiling of the newlook prestige magazine, is that Nigeria is redeemable if all hands are on deck.

