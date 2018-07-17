Nigeria’s Economic Recovery lifts Africa’s outlook – IMF

The International Monetary Fund said that economic growth in Nigeria ought to stimulate activities in Sub-Saharan African economies.

The IMF World Economic Outlook update released shows Sub-Saharan Africa look up to Nigeria for better economic growth prospects next year.

The Fund says the region’s economy will likely expand 3.8 per cent in 2019 as against 3.7 per cent prediction in April.

The upgraded forecast reflects improved prospects for Nigeria’s economy and increase in commodity prices.

The IMF projects Gross domestic product in Nigeria will rise 2.3 per cent from 1.9 per cent in April.

