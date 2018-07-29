Nine bodies of Otedola tanker fire matched to families – LASG

The Lagos State Government says nine bodies from the Otedola link bridge fire incident which occurred on June the 28th have been successfully matched to their families.

Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, said 11 families showed up at the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for testing and only nine families have been matched.

Idris says this is the first time unidentified victims of a mass disaster have been successfully identified locally using DNA technology.

The identification process was completed in less than four weeks after the incident as against more than six months when the practice was to take samples abroad for analysis.

