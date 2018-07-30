Home Business NIRSAL organises sensitisation campaign for operators
NIRSAL organises sensitisation campaign for operators
Business
News
Nigeria
0

NIRSAL organises sensitisation campaign for operators

0
0
now viewing

NIRSAL organises sensitisation campaign for operators

now playing

NIRSAL targets N135b revenue for farmers

Farming-Tractor-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

NIRSAL launches agric. machine repair management scheme

Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews
now playing

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

Image result for NIRSALNigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending ,NIRSAL, said to enhance Agro business in Nigeria, Commercial Banks must give loans to farmers for commercial production.

This charge came during a sensitisation campaign for operators in the Agric Value Chain system held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Head, Project Monitoring, Reporting and Remedian Office of NIRSAL in Osogbo, Yemi Akande said it would be difficult for Nigeria to achieve food sufficiency, stimulate an Agro allied industrial economy, guarantee Agro based foreign exchange and produce millionaire farmers if banks refused to give facility to operators in Agric value chain.

Akande noted that the major fear expressed by commercial Banks in giving loans to farmers was the risk involved in Agro financing as change in yield and other challenges could impede the capacity of farmers to pay back loans, thereby creating problems for the lenders.

Related Posts

NIRSAL targets N135b revenue for farmers

TVCN 1
Farming-Tractor-Nigeria-TVCNews

NIRSAL launches agric. machine repair management scheme

TVCN 0
Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies