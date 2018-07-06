Home Business NNPC, FAAC’s rift will be resolved soon – Adeosun
Image result for NNPC, FAAC's rift will be resolved soon - AdeosunFinance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has assured that the present stand off between the NNPC and the Federations Accounts Allocation Committee will be resolved over the next few days, to make room for a FAAC meeting to be held.

Adeosun gave this assurance after a meeting between her, the president and some state Governors.

The Finance Minister explained that the disputes between the two bodies was not in the area of gross revenue but on what has been deducted from the gross revenue and brought to FAAC.

Also speaking Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, expressed satisfaction in the headway so far made in breaking the deadlock, disclosing that the president had intervened and would be meeting with NNPC officials.

