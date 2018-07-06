Novichok Nerve agent is same strand against Russia spy – Javid

The poison that struck down two Britons has been identified as the same strand of Novichok nerve agent that was used against a former Russian agent and his daughter in March.

Britain’s Interior Minister Sajid Javid said this Thursday that it was likely that the pair came into contact with it at a different site from the Skripals.

It has not yet been possible to determine whether the nerve agent is from the same batch of Novichok.

He added that Britain would consider what further action it should take against Russia if it is proven that the Kremlin was responsible for the nerve agent poisoning of two Britons.

