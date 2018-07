The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the federal government to declare an emergency on the situation of roads in the Apapa area of Lagos.

Usman says priority must be given to every process that will lead to an improvement in the condition of access roads into Apapa Ports.

She also dismissed insinuations that the traffic congestion is caused by lack of capacity of terminals at the ports to receive the volume of cargo that comes into the country.

