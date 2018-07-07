NULGE calls on Buhari to break silence on financial autonomy for LG

The Local government workers’ union has threatened to mobilise its members against any aspiring politician not favourably disposed to local government autonomy.

The National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE rose from its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to break his silence on financial autonomy for councils.

NULGE lauded the National Assembly for its support and charged states yet to embrace the struggle to do so before the 2019 general election.

