NUPENG suspends ultimatum over industrial dispute
NUPENG suspends ultimatum over industrial dispute

NUPENG suspends ultimatum over industrial dispute

Ekiti election: Secondus leads protest to NASS over alleged police attack on Fayose

#EkitiVotes: Deputy Senate leader queries deployment of 30,000 policemen

India cuts Iranian oil imports in June ahead of U.S. sanctions

1550 candidates called to the Nigerian bar

Plateau state house of assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader

Oil workers in Nigeria have suspended the ultimatum issued to the government three weeks ago over a pending industrial dispute.

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, however called for a summit to entrench industrial harmony.

At a news briefing in Abuja, its leadership says the intervention of key officials, including Labour and Productivity Minister, Chris Ngige, led to the realization of some of the workers’ concerns.

President, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, says the 89 members sacked in OES DeepSea in Port Harcourt have been reinstated, amongst other demands met.

But the union warns of an imminent industrial strike in Akwa Ibom state.

