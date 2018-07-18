NURTW chairman urges members to shun political thuggery

The National Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Najeem Usman Yasin has appealed to members of the union not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the official inauguration of the ultra modern hall built by the leadership of the union in the State.

He also urged his members to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards in order to enable them vote for candidates of their choices.

On her part, Ogun state Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, charged the union to continue to maintain the atmosphere of peace which the state has been enjoying for the past seven years, noting that they are critical stakeholders in the society.

