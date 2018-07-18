Home News NURTW chairman urges members to shun political thuggery
NURTW chairman urges members to shun political thuggery
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

NURTW chairman urges members to shun political thuggery

0
0
now viewing

NURTW chairman urges members to shun political thuggery

now playing

Gunmen kidnap Ondo NURTW Secretary, demand N5m ransom

now playing

Bandits kill Police officer, abduct transport workers in Kaduna

Yasin-NURTW-TVCNews
now playing

NURTW chairman emerges Vice President of International Transport Federation

now playing

Obasa urges NURTW to key into Lagos transportation policy

NURTW-RTEAN-tvcnews
now playing

Ondo union crisis : RTEAN members want govt. intervention

Image result for NURTWThe National Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Najeem Usman Yasin has appealed to members of the union not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the official inauguration of the ultra modern hall built by the leadership of the union in the State.

He also urged his members to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards in order to enable them vote for candidates of their choices.

On her part, Ogun state Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, charged the union to continue to maintain the atmosphere of peace which the state has been enjoying for the past seven years, noting that they are critical stakeholders in the society.

Related Posts

Gunmen kidnap Ondo NURTW Secretary, demand N5m ransom

TVCN 0

Bandits kill Police officer, abduct transport workers in Kaduna

TVCN 0
Yasin-NURTW-TVCNews

NURTW chairman emerges Vice President of International Transport Federation

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies