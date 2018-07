Newly-elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Bello Shagari has urged Nigerian youth to unite to move the nation forward.

Speaking shortly after hundreds of youth welcomed him back to Sokoto, Shagari, called on Nigerian politicians to play by the rules during the 2019 elections.

He blamed the security challenges in Nigeria on high level of unemployment among the youth, urging the government to provide an enabling environment that will reverse this negative trend.

