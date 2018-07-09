Home News Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun
Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun
Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo today storms the rally of Honourable Ladi Adebutu, a Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State.

Party supporters who were at the rally which was held within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library were thrown into wild jubilation.

The former President who is also an in-law to the aspirant said he was passing bye and decided to say hello and wish them well.

Although, Obasanjo had said that he had quit partisan politics when he established his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), which later fused into African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The elder statesman has maintained that his doors are widely open for consultations by all Nigerians who desire the progress of the country.

