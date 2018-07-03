Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki’s resignation

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign and face criminal charges over the April the 4th robberies in Offa, Kwara State.

The coalition also accuses the National Assembly of inserting projects it says are not feasible into the 2018 budget.

Members had stormed the National Assembly, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

They attempted to pull down the gates of the National Assembly to gain entrance into the complex.

Policemen on standby prevented their entrance and struggled to keep the gates locked.

