Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki's resignation
Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki’s resignation

Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki’s resignation

Police arrest 11 suspects linked to Plateau massacre

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

TVC News' Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

Image result for Offa robbery: Coalition of Civil Society groups demands Saraki's resignationA coalition of civil society organisations has called on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign and face criminal charges over the April the 4th robberies in Offa, Kwara State.

The coalition also accuses the National Assembly of inserting projects it says are not feasible into the 2018 budget.

Members had stormed the National Assembly, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

They attempted to pull down the gates of the National Assembly to gain entrance into the complex.

Policemen on standby prevented their entrance and struggled to keep the gates locked.

