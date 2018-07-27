OffaRobbery: Court puts IGP on notice over detention of Gov. Ahmed’s PA

An Ilorin High Court has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it next Wednesday in order to justify the continued detention of Lekan Alabi, Personal Assistant to Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, arrested over the April the 5th armed robbery in Offa.

This is as lead counsel to the suspect, Adelodun Ibrahim bemoaned the failure of the police to release another suspect, Chief of Staff to the governor Babatunde AbdulWahab over the same incident after a court ruling ordering it to do so.

Adelodun, said refusal of the police to obey the court order portends grave danger to democracy.

