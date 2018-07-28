Ogun 2019: AP candidate promises all inclusive govt if elected

A gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun state under the platform of Accord Party, Tope Tokoya has revealed that his administration will not probe past government if elected as governor in the 2019 elections.

Tokoya made this known in Abeokuta, during his official declaration of interest to run for the apex seat in the state through Accord Party.

He promised that his administration will ensure continuity by completing all uncompleted projects in the state and ensure that good projects are fully implemented without bias or sentiment.

