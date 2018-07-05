Ogun state customs generate more than 2.6 billion naira in six months

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command have generated more than two point six billion naira from 276 seizures in the last six months, with the duty paid value of seized goods valued at about one point four billion naira.

The Comptroller of Customs in the State, Micheal Agbara made this known while briefing journalists about the achievements of his command in the last few months.

He noted that his men have been able to seize more than 15000 bags of foreign produced rice under review, citing a special case of repackaging of foreign rice with a local manufacturer’s sack as an example

