Okorocha places N20m bounty on killers of APC LG chairman

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has announced a N20m bounty on killers of the Ideato North Local Government Chairman in Imo state, Sunny Ejiagwu.

Okorocha said he will give the money to anyone with concrete information on the murderers of Sunny Ejiagwu.

The All Progressives Congress politician was shot along Akokwa road last night while returning from the party’s Stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the State capital.

Ejiagwu was murdered, four days after he was elected as the APC Chairman in the LGA, along the Orlu-Akokwa Road on his way home.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, said the police have launched an investigation into the killing.

Meanwhile, the Imo State APC Chairman, Daniel Nwafor, has condemned the killing, describing it as unfortunate and unwarranted.

Nwafor told reporters at the party’s state secretariat that the murder was capable of causing political chaos in the state.

He called on the security agencies to urgently launch a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.

He recalled that the deceased had raised fears over his safety on Thursday during one of their meetings, decrying the volatile nature of his local government.

Nwafor, however, called on party supporters in the state to remain calm as the security agencies work to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

