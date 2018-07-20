Home Football Omeruo rejoins Chelsea for Pre-Season
Omeruo rejoins Chelsea for Pre-Season
Image result for Omeruo rejoins Chelsea for Pre-SeasonKenneth Omeruo has rejoined Chelsea for pre-season ahead of the forthcoming English Premier League season.

Omeruo who has spent the last five seasons away from the club on loan posted a picture of himself undergoing fitness tests at the club on his Instagram Page on Thursday.

Omeruo has played on loan at Dutch side, ADO Den Haag, English Championship side, Middlesbrough, and Turkish clubs, Kasimpasa twice and Alanyasor.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where played two of the Super Eagles’ three games in the group stage.

Omeruo’s compatriot, Victor Moses has also rejoined the club for pre-season and will also undergo routine medical checks at the club.

