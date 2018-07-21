One of two attacked by Nerve agent released from hospital

Charlie Rowley, one of two Britons poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok last month has been released from hospital.

Rowley and Dawn Sturgess fell ill after being exposed to the poison in southwest England, close to where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with the same substance in March.

Lorna Wilkinson, Director of Nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, said that the hospital continues to work closely with Public Health England who have advised that Charlie poses no risk to the community.”

