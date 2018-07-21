Only unity can solve Nigeria’s challenges, says Bafarawa

Former Sokoto State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Attahiru Bafarawa, has charged the federal government on the need to promote national unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Bafarawa made the call in Sokoto when he paid a condolence visit to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the recent bandit attack in the state.

He said the unity of the country will restore peace and harmony as well as solve the dangerous security challenges facing the nation.

