Ooni calls for preservation of Cultural heritage
Ooni calls for preservation of Cultural heritage

Image result for Ooni calls for preservation of Cultural heritageThe Ooni of Ife , Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called on politicians to embrace peace and work towards the progress and development of Nigeria as the country get closer to the 2019 General Election.

Oba Ogunwusi said the country cannot record any meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

He spoke at the Osun Festival which he described as a significant ceremony that symbolizes rain and paves the way for productivity, progress and development.

