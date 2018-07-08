Home News Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains four Commissioners
Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains four Commissioners
Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains four Commissioners

Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains four Commissioners

Image result for Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains four CommissionersBenue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday dissolved his cabinet with immediate effect.

The governor, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the dissolution of the cabinet, which he described as “partial,” takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, four out of the 16 commissioners and seven out of 19 Special Advisers were retained.

The four commissioners are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa; Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar; Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olufu; and that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge.
The statement added that the Special Advisers who are retaining their portfolios are those of Development Coperation, SDGs and NEPAD, Dr. Magdalyne Dura; Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Matthew Mnyam; and Special Adviser on Gender, Employment and Labour Matters, Chief Ode Enyi.

Others are: Special Adviser on Government House Administration, Mr. Thomas Anajav; Special Adviser on Media, Information and Technology, Mr. Tahav Agerzua; Special Adviser on Security, Lt.-Col. Paul Hemba (retd); and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Joseph Odaudu.

The statement says the partial dissolution of the cabinet takes immediate effect and the outgoing members of Council are to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries or most senior director as the case may be.

 

