The Senator representing Benue north west, George Akume said Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party is due to his non-performance in office.

Akume made the statement while addressing newsmen shortly after he visited Governor Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State.

He said developmental strides are visible in all states governed by All Progressives Congress except for Benue State that has failed.

