Ortom’s exit from APC, a blessing in disguise – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has described the exit of Governor, Samuel Ortom from the party as a blessing in disguise for the APC.

He made this known at a press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said though the party waded into the conflict between the governor and leadership of the party in the state, allegations made against the governor could not be defended.

He added that the concern of the party leaders in the state, was that the performance of the governor would hamper the party’s victory in the state in the coming election.

