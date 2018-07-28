Home News Ortom’s exit from APC, a blessing in disguise – Oshiomhole
Ortom’s exit from APC, a blessing in disguise – Oshiomhole
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ortom’s exit from APC, a blessing in disguise – Oshiomhole

0
0
now viewing

Ortom’s exit from APC, a blessing in disguise – Oshiomhole

now playing

APC beyond a party that exists mainly for elections - Oshiomhole

now playing

Defection: Ortom to meet APC National Working Committee

now playing

Gombe APC affirms loyalty to Oshiomhole

now playing

FG has no plan to scrap minimum wage, Oshiomhole assures Labour

now playing

APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

Image result for Ortom's exit from APC, a blessing in disguise - OshiomholeThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has described the exit of Governor, Samuel Ortom from the party as a blessing in disguise for the APC.

He made this known at a press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said though the party waded into the conflict between the governor and leadership of the party in the state, allegations made against the governor could not be defended.

He added that the concern of the party leaders in the state, was that the performance of the governor would hamper the party’s victory in the state in the coming election.

Related Posts

APC beyond a party that exists mainly for elections – Oshiomhole

TVCN 0

Defection: Ortom to meet APC National Working Committee

TVCN 0

Gombe APC affirms loyalty to Oshiomhole

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies