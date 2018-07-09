Osun 2018: Group endorses Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff for governor

One of the leading groups in the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, Osun Progressive Force, OPF has endorsed the aspiration of the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola to flag the party’s flag in the September 22 governorship election.

The endorsement was sealed on Sunday at a meeting of the group in Osogbo, the state capital by members of the group who agreed that Gboyega Oyetola is the most competent to forge ahead the developmental programmes of the present administration.

They maintained that the party cannot be forced to pick any candidate that would not further the development agenda of Aregbesola.

They concluded that anybody or group that is promoting zoning agenda in the party in respect of who becomes the flag bearer of APC in the state is anti- Aregbesola’s leadership.

