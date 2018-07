A list of 3,400 delegates to the People’s Democratic Party’s Governorship primaries in Osun, is to be submitted to the National Executive of the party on Monday.

The chairman of the Osun Congress panel and Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku received the report of the panel which went round the state to choose the delegates.

He’s happy the delegates from 29 of 31 local governments were chosen by consensus, and promised to conduct free and fair primaries on July the 17th.

