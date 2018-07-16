Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidates

With less than five days to both APC and PDP Governorship primaries in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRosheed Akanbi has enjoined leadership of the parties to ensure a credible process.

Oba Akanbi stated this in his palace while receiving an aspirant into the house of Representatives in 2019 General elections, Ismail Adefowope.

He warned youths against being used as thugs during and after the primaries in the interest of peace and harmonium relationship.

The traditional ruler enjoined whoever emerges as flag bearers of the political parties to be magnanimous in victory while the losers should be gallant.

