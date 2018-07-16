Home News Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidates
Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidates
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidates

0
0
now viewing

Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidates

now playing

Oluwo advocates mentorship for teeming youths

now playing

Oluwo wants Nigerian leaders to patronise locally made

Adebayo Shittu-TVC
now playing

Restructuring: Stakeholders call for strengthening of Local govt

Image result for Osun 2018: Iwo monarch calls for credible selection of candidatesWith less than five days to both APC and PDP Governorship primaries in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRosheed Akanbi has enjoined leadership of the parties to ensure a credible process.

Oba Akanbi stated this in his palace while receiving an aspirant into the house of Representatives in 2019 General elections, Ismail Adefowope.

He warned youths against being used as thugs during and after the primaries in the interest of peace and harmonium relationship.

The traditional ruler enjoined whoever emerges as flag bearers of the political parties to be magnanimous in victory while the losers should be gallant.

Related Posts

Oluwo advocates mentorship for teeming youths

TVCN 0

Oluwo wants Nigerian leaders to patronise locally made

TVCN 0
Adebayo Shittu-TVC

Restructuring: Stakeholders call for strengthening of Local govt

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies