Osun 2018: Labour Party promises free, credible primaries

Image result for Nigeria's Labour partyChairman of Labour Party in Osun State, Segun Fanibe has assured governorship aspirants under the party’s platform of free, credible and transparent primary election ahead of September 22 Governorship election.

Fanibe made this known during the declaration of one of the Party’s governorship aspirants, Babatunde Adeniyi-Loye.

According to him, there will be no room for manipulation before, during and after the primaries.

The Labour Party Chairman said the party is ready to take over governance in the state and called for the support of people of the state.

