Sorting of votes is currently in progress at the Osun Peoples Democratic Party governorship Primary in Osogbo.

The aspirants are Ademola Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi, Fatai Akinbade and Nathaniel Oke.

Chairman of the electoral panel is Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, supported by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochepe.

Seven aspirants withdrew from the race before the exercise commenced.

