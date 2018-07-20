Home News Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections – PDP Chairman
Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections – PDP Chairman
Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections – PDP Chairman

Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections – PDP Chairman

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the 2019 general elections.

That’s if the electoral umpire, INEC and security agencies fail to demonstrate sufficient level of impartiality expected from them by Nigerians.

National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, stated this at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday while playing host to a combined delegation of the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

Secondus who lamented what he called the manipulation of vote figures by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the recently concluded Ekiti governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also accused the Nigerian Police of chasing away PDP agents from various polling centres particularly areas known to be its strongholds.

