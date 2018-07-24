Ozil retires from international football, citing racism as reasons

A day after announcing his retirement from international football, German star, Mesut Ozil is lining out with Arsenal in Singapore for their pre-season tour of Singapore.

Ozil who retired from playing from Germany says because he faced racism and disrespect due to his Turkish roots

The 29 year old Ozil was a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in 2014 and has been voted by fans as the team’s player of the year five times since 2011.

The Gunners will play Atletico Madrid of Spain on the 26th of July in the International Champions Cup, ICC, and French League champions PSG two days later.

