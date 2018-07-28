Ozubulu killings case suffers setback, adjourned to September

Defense Counsel Festus Keyamo’s bid to secure the bail of the first defendant in the 2017 Ozobulu Church Killings case may have suffered a setback as the prosecuting counsel failed to appear in court.

The prosecution counsel in a letter written to the court, sighted family issues as reason.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, after the matter adjourned to September 26, Counsel to the defendant expressed optimism that the first defendant Chinedu Akunonu would be granted bail at the shortest possible time.

Share this: Tweet



