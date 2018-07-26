Pakistan’s election: Khan claims victory amid allegations of rigging

Former Cricketer Imran Khan has claimed victory in Pakistan’s general elections amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals.

In a television address, Khan appealed to his rivals to join hands with him to develop Pakistan.

If declared winner, Khan’s party,PTI, is still expected to fall short of an overall majority and to seek coalition partners.

Meanwhile, election day had been marred by violence. At 31 persons lost their lives at a polling station even as the country’s Human Rights Commission had complained of polls manipulation.

Share this: Tweet



