PDP Ekiti Assembly members meet Fayose

The People’s Democratic Party members in Ekiti State House of Assembly have paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ayo Fayose to demonstrate their loyalty to the Governor.

It’s their first visit to the Government House since the July 14 Governorship Election in the state which the PDP lost to the APC.

The visit is also coming on the heels of the alleged police siege on Wednesday which the House said was masterminded by their APC minority opposition colleagues.

