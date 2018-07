The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Senator Buruji Kashamu representing Ogun East at the Senate from the party.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said he was expelled at the end of an emergency NEC meeting in Abuja.

He said this in a tweet on Monday.

Rising from NEC, @OfficialPDPNig expelled Senator Buruji Kashamu from its fold….. — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) July 23, 2018

