PDP more organised, sophisticated to win elections – Dankwambo

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo said the Peoples Democratic party is now more organised and sophisticated to win any election in Nigeria. Dankwanbo spoke in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Sunday when he led the representatives of the National chairman and the national working committee of the PDP to Osun state to supervise the conduct of elections of the National delegates of the party ahead of the party’s Governorship primaries slated for Tuesday 17th of July.

Our correspondent in Osun state reports that the 30 National delegates including one physically challenged person from each local government as entrenched in the party’s constitution emerged through consensus.

A scenario that Governor Dankwanbo described as a good omen for the party especially in Osun state where eleven aspirants are jostling to fly the party’s flag in the September 22 governorship election.

He saluted members of the party for conducting themself in the most organised, civil and peaceful manner through out the process.

On his aspiration to contest in the 2019 Presidential election, governor Dankwanbo disclosed that he is still making consultation and will make it public when the time is ripe.

