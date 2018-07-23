Pinnick restored as NFF President

Amaju Pinnick has been restored as president of the Nigeria football federation following a directive from the federal government.

The move was made on Monday when Operatives of the Department of State, DSS ejected Factional leader of the football body – Chris Giwa, from the NFF Secretariat in Abuja.

Giwa had taken over the leadership of Nigerian football on July 2nd in compliance with a court exparte order whose life span has expired.

The federal government has restored the Pinnick board and directed everyone within the Nigerian football fraternity to follow football regulations in line with FIFA statutes.

General secretary Sanusi Mohammed confirmed the development to TVC NEWS.

Share this: Tweet



