Home Football Pinnick restored as NFF President
Pinnick restored as NFF President
Football
Sports
0

Pinnick restored as NFF President

0
0
now viewing

Pinnick restored as NFF President

now playing

FIFA releases current football ranking after world cup

now playing

W/Cup: NFF expected too much from an average Super Eagles - Fanny Amun

now playing

Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row

now playing

FIFA disciplines teams over fans’ infractions

now playing

Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick's NFF Appeal ruling

Amaju Pinnick has been restored as president of the Nigeria football federation following a directive from the federal government.

The move was made on Monday when Operatives of the Department of State, DSS ejected Factional leader of the football body – Chris Giwa, from the NFF Secretariat in Abuja.

Giwa had taken over the leadership of Nigerian football on July 2nd in compliance with a court exparte order whose life span has expired.

The federal government has restored the Pinnick board and directed everyone within the Nigerian football fraternity to follow football regulations in line with FIFA statutes.

General secretary Sanusi Mohammed confirmed the development to TVC NEWS.

Related Posts

FIFA releases current football ranking after world cup

TVCN 0

W/Cup: NFF expected too much from an average Super Eagles – Fanny Amun

TVCN 0

Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies