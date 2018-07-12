Plateau Assembly elects new Speaker, Joshua Madaki

Plateau State House of Assembly has elected Joshua Madaki as new speaker, following the impeachment of his predecessor, Peter Azi. Azi’ was impeached by the lawmakers during Wednesday’s plenary in Jos, after a motion on a vote of no confidence was moved by the lawmaker representing Barkin Ladi constituency, Peter Gyendeng.

Other lawmakers unanimously passed the motion through a voice vote, leading to the removal of the former speaker.

Majority Leader of the Assembly, Henry Yunkwap, was also impeached on the same grounds, and replaced by Nanlong Daniel.

