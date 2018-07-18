Plateau killings: Army arrests seven more suspected Fulani militia

The Special Military Task Force codenamed Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State has arrested seven more suspects in connection with the attacks that left dozens dead in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state last month.

TVC News Plateau Correspondent Funom Joshua reports that the latest suspects were arrested by the special task force deployed to restore peace and maintain law and order in Plateau State North Central Nigeria.

While parading the suspects at the STF headquarters in Jos, the acting director, Defence information, Brigadier General John Agie told journalists that the latest development is the culmination of intelligence gathering and intensive investigation over the killings that shook the nation last month.

The seven suspects bring the number of persons so far arrested over the killings to 18. General Agie assured Plateau people that all the suspects will be prosecuted in the State.

The suspects will be handed over to the police authorities for further investigation and eventual prosecution.

