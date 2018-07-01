Plateau Killings: Group tasks DHQ on release of manpower, surveillance equipment

A Plateau youth group has commended the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, for its proactive measures in dealing with the renewed crisis in Plateau State arising from recent killings of some people in parts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The group under the aegis of Association of Concerned Plateau Indigenous Youths Group, AOCOIYOG, however, called on the military high command to do more in the areas of deploying manpower, more surveillance helicopters, operational vehicles and power bikes to the military task force, Operation Safe Haven.

Addressing the media yesterday, in Jos, the group said its appeal to the DHQ was necessitated by the difficult terrain in the Plateau State especially the crisis prone areas where it noted, troops of the military task force were finding difficult to penetrate.

In a prepared text signed by the convener of the group, Prince Rotdunna Ibn Sekat, the group also warned political actors in the state against politicizing the renewed crisis in the state, tasking them to come out of blame games and work together for a quick and peaceful resolution of the unfortunate development.

“We are particularly worried with the attitude of political players in the state who are making desperate attempts to politicize our current misfortune.

“This unfortunate development has been demonstrated in the recent mixed crowds that stage protest at the government house, obviously to embarrass the government of plateau state thus threatening our national security and mutual coexistence.

“We are saddened and worried that in times of trouble such as this, where political players are expected to rally around authorities to find a lasting solution, it is rather paradoxically nauseating for some people to seek negative political gains out of our common misfortune.

“We are determined to note that, politics is not practicable in the face of glaring insecurity, hence it behooves on political players to ensure that peace remains the foundation of our state.

“The state of Plateau belongs to all of us, as opposed to the notion that it belongs to a particular individual, government, political party, religion or group of persons. It is in appreciation of this fact that we are assembled here to encourage and chastise accordingly going forward.

“It is the considered view of the organization that, we would not live any stone unturned to expose the roots of every known source or agent of destabilization on the Plateau.

” It is our resolve to keep plateau state one and united both now and in future, and this, we will do with every instrument at our disposal until peace and stability returns to our villages.”

The group which particularly commended the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, in the deployment of Special Forces to contend the situation, said the Defence Chief “demonstrated leadership and commitment to the values of peace and security in line with President Buhari’s administration policy direction.”

Noting that the officers of Operation Safe Haven Jos under the command of Major General Anthony Atolagbe,exhibited high sense of high professionalism in dealing with the situation which promptly brought the crisis to immediate end, the group said the task force Chief, “who has time and again demonstrated tact, professionalism and dedication to duty as well as the deepest sense of patriotism in the discharge of his duties must be given absolute moral support for optimal success to be achieved.”

” We are particularly impressed by the proactiveness of officers, who are always responsive to security challenges as they arise despite the difficult geographical terrain in the state.

“Our itinerary in the course of investigation in the hinterlands of the affected crisis prone areas have also identified that men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) are always on ground to provide succour to the affected areas during times of trouble. Indeed, their presence has reduced to the barest minimum occasions of incessant attacks as was the norm in the past prior to the inception of this administration, ” he added.

