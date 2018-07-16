Plateau state gov’t condemns attack on Governor’s convoy

The Plateau State Government has condemned the attack on Governor Simon Lalong’s convoy after his visit to an Internally Displaced Camp in Jos South Local Government

The convoy was attacked by angry youths who damaged vehicles, including those belonging to the press corps, security and relief agencies.

Stones were thrown at the governor’s car and the vehicles of his entourage that included his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden while windscreen of many cars were smashed but the governor escaped unhurt as stones could not penetrate his bullet proof car.

When Governor Lalong arrived at the IDP camp, the displaced persons started murmuring: “We don’t want relief materials, we want to go back to our ancestral homes”.

Commissioner for information, Yakubu Dati, says certain unpatriotic elements are bent on returning the state to the sad era of blood letting by instigating religious and ethnic hatred.

“the hoodlums, acting on the script of their sponsors, laid ambush on the highway and attacked the Governor’s convoy with stones, rods and other unidentified objects, damaging vehicles in the convoy including those belonging to the press corp, security and relief agencies” he stated.

