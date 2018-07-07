Police dismiss officer who killed youth Corper

The police man who shot a youth corp member, Linda Igwetu, 24 hours to the end of her service year, has been dismissed.The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello said the policeman was wrong to have fired at the moving vehicle without identifying the occupants.

Linda Igwetu died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Our Correspondent, Sifon Essien reports that the dismissed officer fired at a moving vehicle in the wee hours of Wednesday the 4th. Unfortunately, the bullet hit one of the occupants later identified as Linda Igwetu.

Reports indicate the Youth Corp member had gone out partying with friends, 24hours ahead of a ceremony to mark the end of her service year. But her life was cut short by the bullet coming from the gun of a police man, identified as Inspector Benjamin Peters.

Inspector Peters claimed the open roof car conveying the Youth Corp member refused to stop when beckoned to do so. But FCT Police Commissioner faulted the his claim, adding that the officer could have alerted his colleagues ahead rather than opening fire on the vehicle.

The Commissioner disclosed that the erring police man has been dismissed and is being tried in court. This is coming just as the police mourn the death of 7 of their colleagues killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Osahon and six of his colleagues came under fire on July the 2nd at a checkpoint they had mounted in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.

