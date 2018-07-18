Police parade suspected abductors of Chibok Schoolgirls in Borno

Suspected abductors of the Chibok girls and members of a Suicide bombing syndicate have been paraded by the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The eight suspected Boko Haram terrorists and 22 others were arrested by a combined team of intelligence response force and the Borno state special anti -robbery squad.

The suspects are alleged to have masterminded more than 50 suicide bomb attacks within Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, and Adamawa state, and also launched several other attacks leading to the death of thousands of Nigerians.

The students of the government secondary school in Chibok were captured by the members of the terrorist group on April 14th, 2014, an incident that triggered international outrage and campaign for the rescue of the schoolgirls.

So far, 112 of the girls have regained their freedom following negotiations between the federal government and representatives of the terrorist group.

Share this: Tweet



