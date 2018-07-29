Policeman arrested for allegedly selling arms to herders in Plateau

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, in Plateau State, has arrested a police mobile sergeant for allegedly selling ammunition to suspected cattle rustlers.

This development comes after the official resumption of the office of Major General, Chukwudi Agundu, as the new commander of the task force in the state.

TVC News Correspondent, Funom Joshua reports that the Special Military Task Force popularly known as the STF in Plateau State has been working hard to restored peace to the State.

Major General Chukwudi Agundu who official resumed duty at the STF headquarters in Jos told Journalists said he is ready to return the State to its glory days, as the home of peace and tourism.

And shortly after chatting with journalists the new STF boss paraded these suspects who were arrested for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, Cattle rustling to illegal possession of fire arms.

Among the arrested suspects is a police Mobile Sergeant serving with the counter terrorising unit in Maiduguri who was nabbed by the STF personnel for illegally supplying live ammunition to suspected cattle rustlers in Shendam area of southern Plateau State.

The New sheriff in-charge of the Special task force in Plateau State is appealing to residents to support him by exposing suspected criminals, so that the State can be peaceful for everyone.

