As a build up to the 2019 general election, politicians have been warned to desist from politics of sentiments.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole gave this admonition during the public presentation of A book titled ” The Voice of the masses” by Balarabe Musa.

Oshiomole described the author as a true democrat worthy of emulation.

The book is an attempt to showcase the sterling qualities of one of the most perceived controversial figures to come out of contemporary Nigerian politics.

