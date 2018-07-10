Pop star Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin

TMZ reported the singer proposed to his girlfriend Saturday night at a restaurant in a resort in the Bahamas.

Bieber and Baldwin, 21, have been a couple for about a month after previously dating and breaking up over the past couple of years.

Bieber’s parents posted social-media messages that are being interpreted as confirmation, as well.

“@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!,” Jeremy Bieber captioned a photo of his son looking out at the ocean at sunset.

“Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” his mom Patti Mallette tweeted.